The ex-wife of Eric Greitens accused the former Missouri Governor of abuse during their nine-year marriage. Eric Greitens is currently fighting for full custody of their two children.

Eric Greitens responded to these disgusting accusations of physical abuse and coercive behavior completely fabricated and baseless.

The former Missouri governor is running for US Senate and is currently leading the race. Of course, the RINOs in Missouri are solidly against him.

Sheena Greitens decided to drop the allegations this week with the GOP primary approaching on August 2nd.

Sheena thought it would be a good time to accuse her former husband of abuse right before his political comeback. Nothing fishy here!Greitens told The Washington Times , “I am seeking full custody of my sons, and for their sake, I will continue to pray for their mother and hope that she gets the help that she needs.”Eric Greitens also told The Gateway Pundit earlier this week that his ex-wife signed a custody agreement months ago following their divorce. She did not mention any abuse from her former husband in the signed documents during the battle for custody […]