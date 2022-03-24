There is absolutely nothing shocking about Joe Biden coming out today and saying that food shortages would hit most of the world, including the United States. We’ve known the sanctions against Russia would cause this since long before Russia even invaded Ukraine, just as I was saying before the war.

In fact, we knew two things for certain:

Sanctions would destroy America’s and the Western world’s economies Sanctions would NOT dissuade Russia from invading nor would they pressure Russia into retreating

Some people knew these things to be true despite the desire to “do something” prompting a portion of people “in the know” to support sanctions. Most were oblivious (my readers and listeners notwithstanding) to this fact and thought of sanctions against Russia in the same way that they think of virtue-signaling hashtags on Twitter. Supporting sanctions was the safe stance even if it was clearly destructive to our interests. The only thing that mattered to the powers-that-be is that enough people bought into the righteousness of sanctions.

A majority of Americans did.

This makes it even sadder in context of what’s to come. The powers-that-be have used a one-two punch of useless Covid lockdowns and a regional conflict in Ukraine to con people into accepting the conditions of their own financial demise. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes. They’ve been playing the long game while most Americans have been buried in the gossip of the moment.

I made an unusual plea in today’s episode of The Midnight Sentinel. I told people to focus first and foremost on securing themselves and their families with food, water, and ammunition. Under normal circumstances, I would call for the people to rise up and make our voices heard, but I fear we’re now beyond that point. That’s not to say we can’t get back to a point when we can fight for what’s best for the nation, but right now we need as many people to fight the personal oppression that’s coming.

In other words, the best path to either turn this around or to rebuild from what’s left of America is for as many people as possible to NOT be beholden to government. When the food shortages really hit and people find themselves having to choose between a breadline or death, the only people who can truly stand up to tyranny will be those who are not forced to stay compliant in order to survive.

Now is the time to make sure you and your family are safe. For some, that’s getting long-term supplies such as those available at My Patriot Supply. For most, that means getting the supplies you desperately need just to fill your cupboards, pantries, refrigerators, and freezers. It’s going to get harder and harder to get the things we need. Shortages mean increased prices and lowered availability.

As I noted in the show, I’ve never been a “Chicken Little.” I didn’t run off and stuff my life’s savings under my mattress for Y2K. I didn’t liquify my assets and put it all into precious metals during the 2008-2009 crash (though getting some today from Our Gold Guy isn’t a bad idea). I was lambasting people for emptying the shelves of toilet paper when the lockdowns began in 2020. In other words, I’m normally not an alarmist. Today, I’m ringing the alarm as loudly as possible.

Once we accept that rising gas prices, food shortages, central bank digital currencies, cyberattacks, and whatever else they have planned are all machinations of Neo-Marxists trying to subjugate or kill us, we’ll finally be able to face these problems the right way. Preparing yourself and your family is a top priority, second only to spiritual preparation. We desperately need prayers as only God can fix this if He wills it.

Some will say that I’m giving up. That’s far from the truth. I expect to fight and for others to do the same. But to fight, one needs to be secure and not beholden to the will of government. They will use food shortages to keep people in line. Chaos will reign in many places, especially crowded cities. If there are people who will turn violent over a red baseball cap, what do you think they’ll do when they have no access to food?

We need as many independent and free people as possible to fight against what’s to come. That means being prepared for what they’re throwing at us. Stock up now, folks.

