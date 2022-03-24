Barring a shred of conscience and decency from any Democrat Senator, the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court is all but imminent. Sadly, both conscience and decency have been driven to extinction among Democrats. Instead, their goal will be to focus on Jackson’s “credentials.” Yet in a strong sense, this is not about credentials. All nominees have an abundance of credentials. This is about judicial integrity and upholding the Constitution.

Jackson, the nominee of the Biden Cabal, is predictably hard left in all of her political stances, which means she is sure to hand down “decisions” based on mindless precepts of the leftist counterculture, the Constitution and rule of law notwithstanding. And that is the only qualifier that matters to the left.

Yet it is on that basis alone, that Jackson is rendered wholly unfit for the Nation’s High Court. This should be the extent of any discussion on the subject. Sadly, with the Federal Government having been overwhelmingly wrested from the boundaries of Constitutional law, nobody really expects Jackson to be evaluated on her merits as a guardian of our National Charter. More to the point, nobody expects her to be rejected owing to her total betrayals of it. Let Democrats claim that this assessment reflects “partisanship.” In a strong sense it absolutely does, for the only sincere concerns over affairs of constitutional law come from those on the right, and they should be loudly saying so.

Moving beyond the trivial and nuanced issues of justice and America’s founding principles, Jackson fails in every other legal and moral respect as well. No problem. She was chosen by the Biden Cabal according to their higher priorities of skin color and gender. Such dehumanizing tokenism is a hallmark of the leftist counterculture, and Democrats can now congratulate themselves for having a nominee that checks off the two boxes with one appointment.

Another component of leftist political strategy was that, as a woman of color, they were hoping to avoid a controversial hearing. No doubt, any strident opposition to Jackson will be loudly and reflexively decried by the leftist Democrats and their Fake News lackeys as “racism and sexism.” Regardless of her horrendous failings, revealed during the hearings, it is guaranteed that those standard accusations will be all that is recalled in the aftermath.

Nevertheless, Jackson has a predictable track record of moral bankruptcy and political activism from the bench. The notion that she would adjudicate honorably going forward is beyond naive, and ultimately one more flagrant lie from the Democrats.

Jackson’s major sticking point, thus far, has to do with her tacit complicity in child exploitation, by giving indefensibly light sentences to criminals who were found in possession of massive quantities of kiddie porn. Jackson’s excuses for her flagrant bias in favor of such criminals are as flimsy and transparent as anything leftist judges ever offer, when caught red handed in their political scheming.

Nor does Jackson exhibit any remorse for her actions. When asked by Missouri Senator Josh Hawley if she regretted such selective lenience, she responded “What I regret is that in the hearing about my qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court, we’ve spent a lot of time focusing on this small subset of my sentences.” But this is nothing “small,” and certainly no mere distraction from the crucially important topics being discussed.

This is not a matter of detractors finding someone willing to accuse her of having traumatized them by playing spin the bottle back in college. Some issues are absolutely defining, and her willingness to enable the sexual abuse of children, by trivializing the consequences it reaps, clearly portends many more abuses from other vile perpetrators. Again, the Democrats on the judiciary committee have already shown they have no problem with such reprehensible behavior.

As the party of Epstein’s Island, Democrats are thoroughly steeped in similar abominations against the innocent. And who can doubt that even Hunter Biden will directly and personally benefit from such atrocities of judgment and betrayals of justice. Democrats and their Fake News lackeys have already attempted the “Mistakes were made” deflection, proving they are fine with such an abandonment of decency.

It is no surprise that the biggest noise in Jackson’s confirmation hearings has to do with her inane response to the question of what is a woman. Dodging a direct answer that might put her at odds with the fringes of the counterculture, she retorted “I don’t know, I’m not a biologist.” Her claim that it would take a biologist to determine what is male and female, is of course beyond comical. Still, are we supposed to actually believe that this degree of absurdity comes, under oath, from someone who is genuinely “qualified” to determine what is or isn’t constitutional for the Nation?

Of course her inane assertion did not come from a genuine lack of awareness of human gender, but from something much more sinister. It is what happens when blind devotion to a sick and perverse ideology forces one to defend the untenable precepts of its stupidity. Be warned America! Any hapless attempts to find “common ground” with leftist lunacy, whether to achieve “unity” with such people or “show respect for the office,” will only have the effect of dragging all participants down into the same moral abyss.

Bio

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn