Food shortages are coming. If you’ve read anything I’ve written over the last couple of months about The Great Reset, you already knew that. Now, the man they installed as President of the United States issued a warning about the coming food shortages.

Following his attendance at a meeting of world leaders in Europe, Biden said, “With regard to food shortages, yes we did… talk about food shortages, and it’s gonna be real.”

He even went so far as to acknowledge that the food shortages are being caused by the sanctions imposed on Russia by most Western nations. Russia’s response has included banning exports of fertilizer and other food-crucial resources to nations that have sanctioned them. According to Sky News:

As is well-known, prior to the war, Russia and Ukraine accounted for 30% of global wheat exports.

The price of wheat shot up immediately after Russia attacked its neighbour. The price of a bushel of wheat, which produces enough flour to bake 70 1lb loaves of white bread or 90 1lb loaves of wholemeal bread, shot up from $8.84 on the ever of the invasion to just under $13.64 on 8 March. It has since eased to $11.58 this morning – but that still represents an increase of more than 25% and is higher than it has been for the best part of a decade.

That would be bad enough for big wheat importers.

Making matters worse, though, is that Ukraine is now struggling to get its wheat out of the country. Ukraine still has some 20 million tonnes of wheat and corn left to export from the 2021-22 season that cannot be exported because Russia is blockading ports on the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, leaving 100 foreign vessels stranded.

Biden continued, “The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia. It’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well.”

Here’s the video:

Biden on food shortages: "With regard to food shortage…it's gonna be real." pic.twitter.com/F3dQ7NLqqB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 24, 2022

We’re not just in for a bumpy ride. This is an existential threat for hundreds of millions, perhaps billions of people including a whole lot of Americans who are already struggling. It’s time to get ready if you haven’t already.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker