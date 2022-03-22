The Covid vaccine experiment should be ended immediately. The conclusion is that they are abysmal at preventing Covid-19. If they offer any actual protection, it’s negligible at best. And despite the CDC spreading rumors that the jabs prevent people from getting symptoms, going to the hospital, or dying. That isn’t true, either. The experiment has failed.

On the same day that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tested positive and started experiencing mild symptoms, so too has Hillary Clinton had the same experience despite being triple-vaxxed.

Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already! Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!

Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

Of course, she used this opportunity to gaslight Americans into thinking they need to get jabbed even as she acts as a stark example that they’re not working.

Don’t buy this narrative, folks. It is absolutely impossible for anyone to know that they would have experienced worse symptoms if they weren’t jabbed. If anything, current science shows the opposite is true, but you wouldn’t hear that from corporate media or the powers-that-be.

