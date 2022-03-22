<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is no way the NY Times would have published their article admitting the Hunter Biden laptop was real without a very valid reason to do so. They’re not good at publishing the truth in real time, let alone to answer a question over a year after the fact that nobody was even asking anymore. The most viable reason they did it is pretty straightforward, yet only a handful of journalists are going there.

They posted the article at the behest of Joe Biden’s Department of Justice so they could get ahead of the bombshell that’s coming. Hunter Biden is going to get indicted for tax evasion and possibly for money laundering. It’s that simple.

I’m not the only one who feels this way, though I admit I’m disappointed there aren’t many who do. When the news first broke that they had posted the article, my instant reaction was that they had to have been tipped off by the DoD to an upcoming indictment. It’s as conspicuous as CNN vans being parked outside of Roger Stone’s house at four in the morning the day the FBI raided his home and arrested him.

Peter Schweizer believes this is true as well, according to the article below from our news partners at WND News Center. But outside of him and a handful of others, most in conservative media are posting compilations of journalists and Democrats claiming the laptop story was Russian disinformation. I’m not sure how that’s still a story; we’ve seen literally dozens of embarrassing instances of biased corporate media narratives falling apart just in the last few months.

The story here is Hunter’s upcoming indictment, which I discussed in the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. Here’s the story from WND that backs the assessment:

Peter Schweizer: White House bracing for Hunter Biden indictment

Long before the New York Post’s blockbuster, election-eve stories on Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020, investigative reporter and author Peter Schweizer documented the Biden family’s international business of selling access to the White House for millions of dollars.

Schweizer’s 2018 book “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends” and a follow-up, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” presented evidence that five members of the Biden family cashed in while Joe Biden was vice president.

Now, with the New York Times belatedly acknowledging the authenticity of messages on Hunter Biden’s laptop indicating Joe Biden personally profited from the influence-peddling business, Schweizer sees signs a grand jury that has been investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings since 2018 is about to indict the president’s son.

“I think this New York Times piece, the fact that they got cooperation from Team Biden and probably from the Hunter Biden legal team, is an indication that they are extremely concerned he’s going to be indicted,” Schweizer said in an interview Sunday with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

Last week, the New York Post reported a lawyer for the mother of Hunter Biden’s 3-year-old daughter expects the president’s son to be indicted for tax fraud, based on what he has seen in the financial records.

Schweizer, who long has concluded Joe Biden has been a “direct beneficiary” of Hunter Biden’s financial deals with foreign interests, noted the grand jury that is part of U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss’s investigation has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s back up and running, and it’s very clear that when it comes to the issues related to the tax evasion and money laundering and the other issues wrapped up with it, they are extremely concerned Hunter Biden’s going to be indicted,” said Schweizer, the author of “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.”

He suspects that the New York Times article published March 16 – which buried the news that the Times had confirmed the authenticity of the laptop messages – “is an effort to frame the conversation in a way that could be the most favorable to them.”

He noted that the laptop messages show Hunter Biden took at least $31 million from Chinese businessmen with links to “the highest level of Chinese intelligence.”

“If you look at the three big flashpoints in American foreign policy today, Ukraine, Russia and China, the Biden family has received funds, millions of dollars in some cases and tens of millions of dollars, from powerful individuals connected to the government in each of those countries,” Schweizer said.

Hunter Biden was paid some $83,000 a month by a Ukrainian energy firm that was under investigation for corruption while Joe Biden was appointed by Barack Obama to oversee the U.S. anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine. Among his profits from Russia, Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from an oligarch whose name was on a U.S. Treasury list of figures tied to the Kremlin who were under consideration for sanctions.

Significantly, Hunter Biden and Joe Biden “had intermingled finances, and Hunter Biden was paying monthly bills, paying for repairs on his home.”

The White House has clung to the claim by 51 former senior intelligence officials, including former director of national intelligence James Clapper, that the messages on the laptop were part of a “Russia disinformation” operation. The former officials, however, admitted in a signed letter that they had no evidence to back their claim.

Last September, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked press secretary Jen Psaki if the White House was maintaining its “Russia disinformation” stance after Politico reported a book by one of its reporters concluded two key emails and others on the laptop are genuine.

“I think it’s broadly known and widely known, Peter, that there was a broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020,” Psaki replied, with no further elaboration.

The Politico reporter’s book, “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power,” cites a person who had independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails who confirmed the authenticity of a 2015 email from an adviser for the corrupt Ukrainian firm Burisma thanking him for introducing him to Joe Biden. That conflicts with the president’s repeated insistence that he knew nothing about his son’s deals.

But more importantly, the Politico reporter’s source confirmed the authenticity of a 2017 email regarding the deal with CEFC Chinese Energy stating 10% of the profits were to be held “for the big guy.” The “big guy” was identified as Joe Biden last October by former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski after the New York Post reported the emails were discovered on a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden. Joe Biden, Bobulinski claimed, was an active participant in his son’s overseas business dealings while serving as vice president. In fact, Bobulinksi said he met twice with Joe Biden to discuss the deal with CEFC Chinese Energy, giving the impression that the then-vice president had the final say in the business dealings of his son and brother James Biden.

Last Thursday, Psaki was asked, in light of the New York Times report, if the White House still stands by the “Russia disinformation” claim. She refused to comment, curtly advising the reporter to talk to the Justice Department, because she’s “a spokesperson for the United States” and Hunter Biden “doesn’t work for the United States.”

NOW – Psaki declines to comment on Hunter Biden's laptop. pic.twitter.com/3fKXidPQ3d — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 17, 2022