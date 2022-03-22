AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster On Monday, at the opening of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, Democrats claimed that asking questions about Jackson’s approach to crime or critical race theory — legitimate areas to ask questions about — wasn’t being “civil.” The Republicans excoriated the Democrats for their hypocrisy for calling for “civility” after the vicious way they have treated so many nominees — especially nominees of color — over the years, accusing nominees of everything from religious bigotry to serial rape. Democrats have no standing to complain about anything after what they have done, Yet Republicans were being fair and sticking to the issues, while Democrats were still playing games, according to the GOP. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the ranking Republican member on the Committee, busted the Democrats for hiding documents on Jackson during her time when she was the vice-chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission under Barack Obama from 2010-2014. He said that the Obama White House withheld 48,000 pages under the Presidential Records Act that the Committee is entitled to look at. “That’s a lot of hiding,” Mr. Grassley said. “The limited number of useful records we received from the Obama White House show exactly why Sentencing […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn