On Thursday, Match 17, 2022, the Bundestag (German Parliament) debated the various motions for and against a possible Covid “vaccination” requirement for the first time in history. The decision on whether to make the vaccination compulsory is expected to be made in three weeks, followed by a parliamentary vote.
The vote, however, isn’t just about Covid “vaccines.” It’s about creating a general law that allows the government to make (any) vaccination mandatory. Then, in the future, the German government would have an easier time mandating any “cure” they see fit. Although some “vaccine” proposals appear to have a time limit, we’ve seen how long they can and do extended “temporary” Covid measures at will.
Several different parliamentary factions and alliances have formed around different views on the controversial topic. Some call for a more hard-line version of the mandate; others call for a softer version. The only party rejecting the idea entirely is Germany’s only conservative party, the AfD (Alternative for Deutschland). Compulsory Vaccination from 18
On the table are several proposals in which politicians from different parties have joined forces. Certain left-wing party leaders from the Greens and SDP have joined forces to propose mandating the Covid vaccine for anyone […]
Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker