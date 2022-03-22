On Thursday, Match 17, 2022, the Bundestag (German Parliament) debated the various motions for and against a possible Covid “vaccination” requirement for the first time in history. The decision on whether to make the vaccination compulsory is expected to be made in three weeks, followed by a parliamentary vote.

The vote, however, isn’t just about Covid “vaccines.” It’s about creating a general law that allows the government to make (any) vaccination mandatory. Then, in the future, the German government would have an easier time mandating any “cure” they see fit. Although some “vaccine” proposals appear to have a time limit, we’ve seen how long they can and do extended “temporary” Covid measures at will.

Several different parliamentary factions and alliances have formed around different views on the controversial topic. Some call for a more hard-line version of the mandate; others call for a softer version. The only party rejecting the idea entirely is Germany’s only conservative party, the AfD (Alternative for Deutschland). Compulsory Vaccination from 18

On the table are several proposals in which politicians from different parties have joined forces. Certain left-wing party leaders from the Greens and SDP have joined forces to propose mandating the Covid vaccine for anyone […]