Senate Democrats praised National Review on Monday during U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings for helping them with their efforts to confirm the leftist judge to the highest court in the land.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, opened up the day by citing a National Review article which takes aim at Republican Sen. Josh Hawley for pointing out Jackson’s “soft on crime” track record.

Much like the White House and its cronies in the corrupt corporate media, National Review was quick to accuse Hawley of orchestrating a smear about the Breyer replacement nominee.

“Despite your record, we’ve heard claims that you are ‘soft on crime.’ These baseless charges are unfair,” Durbin claimed. “A conservative National Review columnist called claims brought by one of my colleagues ‘meritless to the point of demagoguery.’” Durbin also cited false “fact checks” from the propaganda press as justification to discount any of Hawley’s concerns about Jackson.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut also testified in defense of Jackson’s record on Monday and cited the same National Review article to discredit Hawley’s claims.

“I’m likely to be followed by one or more colleagues who have raised allegations about your record that […]