Editor’s Commentary: When we divide people in Canada into three groups — unvaccinated, double-vaccinated, and triple-vaccinated — there is a plurality of people who are unvaccinated. This is important to know up front because the quick reply from vaxx-nannies who do not read this article all the way through will be, “of course more vaccinated get sick and die because there are a lot more of them.” But the data is extraordinarily clear that double-vaxxed die more often than unvaxxed and triple-vaxxed die more often than double-vaxxed.

There’s a conspiracy theory that popped up last month that I pinned to my mental whiteboard. The theory stated that the powers-that-be were pushing the war in Ukraine before Russia even invaded because they knew data would start getting alarming about the ineffectiveness and dangers of the jabs, so much so that corporate media and governments would be forced to comment on it. That is why Democrats and world leaders suddenly started dropping mask- and vaxx-mandates.

The data in the article below by Mac Slavo from SHTF Plan is extremely damning to the universal vaccination agenda. It would be challenging for even the powerful corporate media to keep a lid on it if more people were paying attention. Today, our attention has been turned towards a regional conflict with very little geopolitical implications outside of Eastern Europe, yet the world has been told to fixate on it. Is this the reason why? Here’s Mac…

Official government data released by Canada’s rulers is revealing some rather disturbing information. The data shows that those who have taken three shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are 5.1 times more likely to die of COVID than the unvaccinated.

Canada’s data shows that the double vaccinated population across Canada has now lost on average 74% of their immune system capability, and the triple vaccinated population across Canada has now lost on average 73% of their immune system capability compared to the natural immune system of unvaccinated people, according to a report on the data by the Daily Expose.

Because of the degradation of the immune system (AIDS) after taking these shots, the mortality rate has jumped for those who are told they have COIVD. It’s even worse for the triple vaccinated population in terms of their risk of death. The official figures show that they are on average 3.7 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 but 5.1 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 cases per week by vaccination status across Canada between 31st Jan 22 and 27th Feb 22 –

As you can see the not-vaccinated population has accounted for the least amount of cases every single week, and they have fallen week on week from 6,932 in the week ending February 6th, to 2,993 in the week ending February 27tj.

Whereas cases among both the double and triple vaccinated have been astronomically higher but still fell week on week, except for the week ending February 27th where we can see cases among the triple vaccinated started to climb again.

‘But this is to be expected when the unvaccinated population is so small!’, we hear you claim. But unfortunately, you’re wrong.

The population of Canada is approximately 38.01 million.

The unvaccinated population size is deduced by simply subtracting the total population size of those who’ve received at least one dose of Covid-19 Vaccine in Canada from the overall population size of 38.01 million. The double vaccinated population size is simply deduced by subtracting the triple vaccinated population size from the total population size of those who’ve received at least two doses in Canada.

The “total numbers” released by Canada are calculated since the start of the scamdemic. They represent “running totals”. In order to figure out how many each week are getting infected, hospitalized, or dying. Subtractions need to be done. For the full breakdown, please go to the Daily Expose, where they will explain the mathematics involved in detail. For those who want Canada’s official numbers, please go here. They even state on their website “data should be interpreted with caution.” Meaning, don’t look too deep or you’ll be able to deduce what’s really going on.

As far as anyone is concerned, we should interpret this data however we want. The fact that the ruling class is telling you not to is the problem. If you look into it and come to a different conclusion, there’s nothing wrong with that. What’s more important is that we have it and have access to all opinions regarding the interpretation of it. In my very humble opinion, which is nothing more than that, things are not looking good for those who have gotten the shots. Prepare for another variant, because at this point, if it’s true that immune systems are failing, the ruling class will need to hide the deaths behind something. It’s already getting tougher to do.

Thank you for reading. Sharing is helpful, though obviously dangerous in these troubling times of censorship and gaslighting. You can help spread the message by supporting me on Substack, donating to the cause, or considering one of our “SHTF” sponsors, MyPatriotSupply and OurGoldGuy.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.