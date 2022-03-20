A Ukrainian TV host used a quote from Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann to support the genocide of Russians, including children.
Ukrainian TV presenter Fahruddin Sharafmal called for his fellow citizens to wipe out the Russian nation by killing their children, and encouraged Ukrainians to each “kill at least one Moskal” – a degrading term for Russians. (Related: Pompeo says China’s treatment of Muslims and ethnic minorities is “genocide.”)
Uncensored call for genocide on morning TV show
The video of Sharafmal’s impassioned call during a Channel 24 morning show went viral on Tuesday, March 15 – although it happened March 13 as indicated by the caption “Day 17 of Russo-Ukrainian War.”
Stating that he was getting emotional because a good friend of his had been killed, Sharafmal initiated a call for genocide by quoting the notorious Eichmann.
“I allow myself to quote Adolf Eichmann, who said that in order to destroy a nation, you must destroy, first of all, its children. Because if you kill their parents, the children will grow up and take revenge. By killing children, they will never grow up and the nation will disappear,” said Sharafmal, while a photo of Eichmann was displayed on the screen.
Eichmann was a senior SS officer who played a major role in setting up the Nazi death camps during World War II. The SS (Schutzstaffel or Protection Squads) was originally established as Adolf Hitler’s personal bodyguard unit. After escaping to Latin America, Eichmann was caught and tried in Israel in 1960 and sentenced to death for his war crimes.
The Ukrainian government and its Western backers assert that the nation does not condone Nazism and far-right extremism. But neo-fascists have significant influence in the Ukrainian state, specifically in the security forces. And important media outlets have repeatedly helped to magnify Ukrainian neo-Nazi propaganda.
While the Geneva Convention does not allow Ukrainian soldiers to kill children, Sharafmal maintained that he is not bound by it.
“And when I get the chance to take out the Russians, I will definitely do it. Since you call me a Nazi, I adhere to the doctrine of Adolf Eichmann, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that you and your children never live on this earth,” the Ukrainian TV host added.
“You have to understand that it’s about the victory of the Ukrainian people, not about peace. We need victory. And if we have to slaughter all your families – I’ll be one of the first to do it. And hope that there will never be such a nation as Russia and the Russians on this earth again.”
“If the Ukrainians have the opportunity, which they are basically doing right now, to destroy, to slaughter, to kill, to strangle the Moskals, I hope that everyone contributes and kills at least one Moskal,” Sharafmal concluded.
The background behind Sharafmal showed the phrase “Russian warship, f— off,” in Ukrainian – the words allegedly said by the troops on Snake Island that Kyiv claimed had died heroically, before they all turned up alive, having surrendered to the Russian Navy.
Channel 24 is based in Kyiv. It operates under the TRK Lux media conglomerate, reportedly owned by wealthy Ukrainian businesswoman Kateryna Kit-Sadova and her husband Andriy Sadovyi, the right-wing mayor of Lviv.
Lviv is a city in western Ukraine laden with ultra-nationalist extremists. Ukrainian Nazi collaborators brought about huge massacres against Jews there during World War II.
Station, TV host apologize
On Tuesday, Channel 24 issued a lukewarm apology on its official website, saying that Sharafmal had been angry because a friend of his was killed by Russian soldiers, after Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The TV host also apologized on-air in a video posted to the official Channel 24 YouTube channel. Behind him on the screen was Ukrainian text reading, “Russian warship, go f— yourself,” which has now become a nationalist slogan in the war against Russia.
Sharafmal said in his apology that his harsh statements were unacceptable both as a journalist and as a person.
This isn’t the first time that a journalist has promoted genocide in Ukraine. In 2014, a Ukrainian journalist had openly called for genocide in Donbas on Hromadske TV saying that “there is a certain category of people that must be exterminated.”
Meanwhile, in a move hailed by pro-Western Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelensky closed three television networks, namely 112, NewsOne and ZIK news channels for spreading Kremlin-funded “propaganda” and serving as a speaker of an increasingly popular pro-Kremlin party.
The shutdown of the three TV networks is part of a dozen TV networks in Ukraine belonging to a number of regional oligarchs. The networks produced a wealth of exclusive content, covered the full range of Ukraine’s political life and avoided directly admiring Moscow.
Follow Genocide.news for more news related to genocide.
Watch the video below of Russia’s foreign minister accusing the West of ignoring “the obvious genocide” in Ukraine.
This video is from the Galactic Storm channel on Brighteon.com.
