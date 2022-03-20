Celebrity Sightings : Day Six – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear F/W 2022-2023 Kanye West has reportedly been barred from the Grammy Awards performance roster over his recent behavior on social media.
According to Variety, despite the fact that West was not on the initial list of performers for the event, a rep for West confirmed that the rapper had received a call informing him that he would not be allowed to perform at the 2022 Grammys.
From Variety’s report : Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his “concerning online behavior,” a rep for the artist confirms to Variety. Reps for the Recording Academy and CBS, which present the Grammys, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
West’s rep cited a report in the Blast posted late Friday claiming that the artist’s team received a phone call Friday night informing him he had been “unfortunately” removed from the lineup of performers for the show due to his “concerning online behavior.” While West, who is up for five 2022 Grammy Awards, was not among the first list of performers announced on Tuesday, he may have been a planned performer. A rep for West […]
