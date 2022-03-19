Commentary often precedes a video to set the stage, but sometimes it’s better to let the video do all the talking. In this case, the “I’m not a vet” argument requires no commentary up front…

“I’m not a vet but I know what a dog is.” A clash of views as Lis Thomas races ahead at the NCAA 500 freestyle prelims. pic.twitter.com/X9J5yzmozd — Madeleine Kearns (@madeleinekearns) March 17, 2022

According to Louder with Crowder:

America was embroiled in a debate on Friday over collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas. Thomas shattered a glass ceiling by becoming the first transgender to win an NCAA title in the 500 freestyle. She then shattered another glass ceiling becoming the first transgender to only come in 5th place in 200 freestyle. Amidst the shards of glass of ceilings being shattered, there is a debate over whether it was fair for Thomas to compete. Prior to becoming the top female swimmer in the world, Thomas went through puberty as a male. There are people who feel, because of science, that gives Lia an unfair advantage over girls who did not go through puberty as a male. There are others who feel that group of people are transphobes.

That’s the debate Americans are having throughout the interwebs, and even at the arena while Thomas was shattering her first glass ceiling. A woman argued with a man. The woman said it wasn’t fair. The man who supports Lia’s accomplishments was of course also wearing an N95 mask.

It’s long past time to get bold and tell these people the facts. If they want to throw false biology and woke ideologies at us, we need to hit them with facts and common sense. Otherwise, transgender supremacy will win out.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn