When is the last time you saw photos of hollowed out towns from western NY, through Pennsylvania, western Maryland, West Virginia, southeast […]

While the spreading incineration in Ukraine is impossible to ignore, neither should be conditions in American cities. The scenes of ravaged American inner cities, with entire sections of cities burned out, abandoned and derelict, are no less war zones than what we see in Ukraine. Minneapolis after the George Floyd riots (YouTube screengrab) US citizen civilians — having no option except to live in rat-infested hellholes, cold water, no heat, toilets that don’t flush, rotted rafters, crumbling walls, sinking foundations, faring no better than war torn Ukrainians — are unable to escape from disgusting conditions in tenement buildings awaiting safety and health inspectors who never arrive, or firefighters, bulldozer and wrecking ball operators who won’t work in those neighborhoods without a Kevlar vest.

Of course, Russia’s “special military action,” otherwise known as an invasion of Ukraine, is a humanitarian catastrophe. Photo-journo accounts of hospitals suffering rocket attacks, civilians slaughtered by bomb bursts and sweeps of gunfire, apartment buildings, entire neighborhoods obliterated, are indeed horrific. Some two million refugees pouring into Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia add to the despondent emotions.

