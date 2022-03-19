The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has reported a massive increase in child pornography online. The organization reports finding a 35 percent increase in suspected cases from 2020 to 2021. “The number of reports went up in categories such as CSAM (possession, manufacture and distribution), child sex tourism, child sex trafficking, child sexual molestation, misleading domain name, online enticement of children for sexual acts and unsolicited obscene material sent to a child,” The Hill reports . “NCMEC sent reports to the police and was able to alert law enforcement to 4,260 potential new victims in 2021.” In 2021, there were 29.3 million reports of suspected child sexual abuse online, the most ever in a single year. TRENDING: Psaki Spars with New York Post Reporter Asking About Hunter’s Laptop From Hell and Biden Crime Family’s Deals with Russian Oligarchs (VIDEO) The Intelligencer reports , “there were also 44,155 reports of suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts, 16,032 reports of suspected child sex trafficking and 12,458 reports of suspected child sexual molestation in 2021, according to NCMEC data, with each category seeing an increase over 2020.”The report added that “NCMEC data shows that the number of videos of […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn