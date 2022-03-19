Last year, the Vatican called for Puerto Rican Bishop Fernández Torres to resign after he was caught telling Catholics that they can refuse Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” in good conscience. When he refused, Pope Francis stepped in and removed Torres himself.

According to reports, Pope Francis removed Torres, an outspoken conservative Catholic from the Diocese of Arecibo, without any formal proceedings. Pope Francis simply said Torres disobeyed him and demonstrated a “lack of collegiality,” to quote LifeSiteNews, with fellow Puerto Rican bishops.

The Holy See announced that Pope Francis has “relieved” the Arecibo bishop from pastoral care as of March 9 due to Torres’ refusal to accept and promote Fauci Flu shots, which contain ingredients made from aborted human babies.

The 57-year-old bishop is a staunch defender of life and family who vehemently opposes covid injection mandates. Torres is now protesting his removal by Pope Francis as “totally unjust,” having issued a statement about how he could not in good conscience “be an accomplice of a totally unjust action.”

“No process has been made against me,” Torres wrote, “nor have I been formally accused of anything, and simply one day the apostolic delegate verbally communicated to me that Rome was asking me to resign.”

Torres had led the Diocese of Arecibo for nearly 12 years before getting axed by Pope Francis for refusing to promote Big Pharma poisons.

“A successor of the apostles is now being replaced without even undertaking what would be a due canonical process to remove a parish priest.”

The Catholic Church has fully embraced pharmakeia, which the Bible strictly forbids

Torres went on to state that the Vatican told him he had committed no actual crime, but that he was being removed for not being “obedient to the pope.” Torres also says he was accused of having “insufficient communion with my brother bishops of Puerto Rico.”

“It was suggested to me that if I resigned from the Diocese, I would remain at the service of the Church in case at some time I was needed in some other position; an offer that in fact proves my innocence,” Torres added.

“However, I did not resign because I did not want to become an accomplice of a totally unjust action and that even now, I am reluctant to think that it could happen in our Church.”

Torres further blasted the Catholic Church for its hypocrisy in preaching mercy but failing to show it in practice. He also chastised Pope Francis and the Vatican for lacking “a minimum sense of justice.”

“I express my communion in the Catholic faith, with the Pope and my brothers in the episcopate, despite my perplexity at an incomprehensible arbitrariness,” he further added.

The Vatican summoned Torres for a meeting in Rome, to which he declined. The bishop is also resisting sending seminarians to the Interdiocesan Seminary of Puerto Rico, which the Vatican approved in 2020.

Torres’ dismissal came after he declined to join a statement issued by Puerto Rico’s six other Catholic bishops announcing that Mass-goers would, from now on, be segregated based on their injection status.

That same letter, which Torres refused to sign, also imposed a strict covid jab mandate for both clergy and Church employees, claiming that “there is no basis” in Catholic teaching for anyone to reject forced injections.

“Respect for the conscience of the person is also Catholic doctrine,” Torres wrote, citing The Catechism of the Catholic Church. “Conscience, and its freedom, cannot be considered only as a civil right but is something intrinsic to our Catholic faith.”

