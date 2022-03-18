This one is just painful and embarrassing. We’ve long known AOC was devoid of meaningful ideas and played up hackneyed talking points. Trump Bad! Capitalism Evil! Workers Good! (Oops, except truckers and people that don’t want their boss telling them to get a vaccine…but workers…yeah, the workers!).

Baseline idiocy aside, however, she enters a new realm of generic vacuousness in her latest Instagram post. Perhaps the most frightening realization is not AOC’s own stupidity, but the collective stupidity of anyone that actively follows her and agrees with what she’s saying. (Unless they’re mostly Russian bots or internet trolls, she actually has 8.6 million followers).

Take a listen as she goes full cringe in this creepy Biden-esque whisper: “Let me tell you a secret. Most people don’t really know what capitalism is. Most people don’t even know what socialism is. But most people are not capitalists, because they don’t have capitalist money. They’re not billionaires.

…[t]he label doesn’t matter as much as talking about policies. That’s easier to understand. Do you think people should die because they can’t afford insulin? Do you think that fossil fuel CEOs should decide that the planet gets set on fire? Me neither!”

