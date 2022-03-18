Foreign nationals traveling to aid Ukraine ’s war effort are reportedly being duped into signing indefinite service contracts. The Ukrainian Army has denied such allegations while failing to provide evidence of military contracts stating otherwise. As the nation’s war with Russia broke out, the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine was been formed, with people from around the globe welcomed – and encouraged – to join the fight. At the beginning of March, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced to his Telegram channel that 16,000 foreigners (the number is now estimated to be 20,000) had volunteered. Some of the volunteers are former military personnel, while others have joined with little to no combat experience. But despite wanting to join the Ukrainian army, recruits from across the West are being turned off upon their arrival at the Polish border , with many claiming they have been unable to see contracts until they arrive in Ukraine. Those who have persisted claim to have similar, first-hand experiences with the contractual arrangements. Contracts with the Ukrainian government allegedly state those joining will be under the “same obligations” as Ukrainian men, and that those fighting will be earning 7000 hryvnia a month (the equivalent of 237.37 dollars). Under martial […]

Read the whole story at thenationalpulse.com

