Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded to the Congressional address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday by calling for an America First foreign policy.
Zelensky begged for intense American involvement during his remarks to Congress even if it were to start World War 3 in order to save his corrupt puppet regime. Greene says that America needs to prioritize its own national safety first after so many failed military adventures in the recent past. “It is time for a more level-headed approach to foreign engagements from America’s elites, and time we loosened the military-industrial complex’s stranglehold on our politicians and our policymaking,” Greene said.
“There is no doubt that Putin’s actions in Ukraine are despicable and evil. We weep when we see images of men, women and children wounded or killed. We regret any human suffering, and we mourn any loss of human life. But we cannot and we must not allow our compassion to blind us to reason and common sense,” she continued.
“Because this won’t be like any entanglement America has ever entered into before. A potential war with Russia is not comparable to Iraq or Afghanistan. This is an eight-year-long, smoldering conflict in which peace agreements have been […]
