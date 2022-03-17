Notice: This article may contain commentary that reflects the author’s opinion. Louisiana Senator Ted Kennedy, in a brilliant takedown of President Joe Biden when he appeared on FNC’s “Fox and Friends.” Speaking on the topic of the nuclear deal with Iran, Senator Kennedy said that there’s the appearance of a conflict of interest if Biden pushes the nuclear deal through, a conflict the Senator described as “open, obvious and notorious.” After saying so, Brian Kilmeade, one of the cohosts of the program, asked, in reference to the comment, “ What is it? ” It was then that Senator Kennedy opened up on Biden, saying: “ The president refuses to stand up to the wokers. The wokers who have taken over his party, their energy policy is wind, solar and pixie dust — no oil and gas. President Biden refuses to refute them, so any deal he makes with Iran, there’s going to be an appearance of a conflict because the world is going to figure, ‘Well, he made a deal to get the Iranian oil because he refuses to produce his own.’ T he president needs to step aside and turn the negotiations over to a bipartisan group in Congress. ”Watch […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

