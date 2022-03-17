“Full Send” podcast host and NELK Boys member Kyle Forgeard had words for “washed up” Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday. The late night comedian called the comedians turned podcasters a “small group of YouTubers after YouTube yanked their viral Trump interview. The podcast had already racked up more than 5 million views in just 24 hours before YouTube removed it. “He was on a podcast hosted by, this is really something, a small group of YouTubers known as The Nelk Boys,” Kimmel said in reference to former President Trump. The late night host then proceeded to mock the group while portraying them as small time and unserious. “Trump sits down for an hour with them, during a war, to answer the dopiest questions,” Kimmel continued. Forgeard did not take kindly to Kimmel’s monologue and shared his thoughts on the state of the comedian’s career in a tweet. This ‘small group of youtubers’ has way more viewers than you buddy. Kimmel used to be way funnier but now is just washed up and irrelevant,” Forgeard wrote in a tweet. “Only reason you even get any views is cause Disney owns your show so youtube forces it onto everyones home pages.” The “Full […]

Read the whole story at nationalfile.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn