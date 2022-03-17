The Department of Justice announced Wednesday it is paying $127.5 million to settle 40 civil cases over the 2018 Parkland, Fla., school shooting after the FBI mishandled tips on the shooter. Survivors of the shooting and the families of the victims have been involved in litigation for more than three years. The settlement was first reported in November, but the DOJ did not publicize the settlement until now. The DOJ denied any wrongdoing in its press release . “This settlement resolves all of the cases for $127.5 million. The settlement does not amount to an admission of fault by the United States,” the department stated. Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz pled guilty last October to shooting and killing 17 students and staff members and wounding 17 others at the school on Valentines Day in 2018. The FBI received two tips about Cruz prior to the shooting, but the agency said “protocols were not followed,” Just the News reported.In September 2017, Cruz commented on a YouTube video, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” but the FBI did not follow up with him despite being alerted to the comment by the video’s creator.Just a few weeks before the shooting, the […]

Read the whole story at justthenews.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn