In the summer of 2019, the United States Congress approved legislation ordering a “medical surge capacity” evaluation, which occurred just before the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) mysteriously appeared on the world stage.

U.S. federal law governing a “National Disaster Medical System” had already been in place since 2006, but it was updated in 2019 just months before the first reported “cases” of the Fauci Flu appeared in the “news.”

The 2019 amendment, found at 133 STAT. 931-933, ordered a review of the National Disaster Medical System no later than 180 days after June 24, 2019. Tasked with the review was the secretary of Homeland Security, the secretary of Defense, and the secretary of Veterans Affairs.

The review included an “evaluation of medical surge capacity,” as well as an assessment of the available workforce, its capacity to “respond to all hazards,” including “public health emergencies” and the “capacity to respond to a nationwide public health emergency.”

Another goal of the review was to identify any “gaps” that may exist in the “workforce,” as well as recommendations for addressing such gaps. This is presumably referring to “frontline” workers in the medical industry.

It is almost as if Congress knew, in other words, that a global plandemic was about to be launched months in advance of it occurring.

“The periodic evaluation of Federal, State, local and tribal preparedness and response capabilities through drills and exercises, including drills and exercises to ensure medical surge capacity for events without notice,” reads federal law 42 U.S. Code § 300hh–1(b)(1)(A).

COVID plandemic was “lawfully authorized” by Congress as a planned “exercise”

The legal terminology used in the 2019 amendment is curious in that it laid the groundwork for a future “exercise,” the suggestion being that whatever was soon to come would be fake.

Congress “lawfully authorized” this type of an exercise and provisioned that the federal government “shall conduct … an evaluation of medical surge capacity” in order to handle it.

When coupled with other federal laws that specify that such an “evaluation” would be conducted “through drills and exercises, including drills and exercises to ensure medical surge capacity for events without notice,” it becomes disturbingly clear that U.S. lawmakers knew what was coming.

Taken as a whole, the 2019 amendment is similar to a U.S. federal law describing one agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that has a duty to: “Carry out drills and operational exercises, in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and other applicable Federal departments and agencies, as necessary and appropriate, to identify, inform and address gaps in and policies related to all-hazards medical and public health preparedness and response.”

The coordination of all these agencies around “hazards” and “national emergencies,” right before one actually occurred, strongly suggests that America’s “leaders” knew in advance that something big was going to happen. This is why they altered the law right before it occurred.

“When the 2019 amendment is read in comparison to U.S. federal laws on government public health emergency, all-hazards, and pandemic ‘exercises,’ the reasonable person might conclude that it appears as though the 2019 amendment implies that a ‘nationwide public health emergency’ ‘operational exercise’ may have been planned to be carried out ‘not later than 180 days after the date of enactment of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019,’” wrote Robert L. Kinney III for LifeSiteNews.

“And what occurred within approximately 180 days of the enactment of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019? A nationwide public health emergency, otherwise known as the COVID-19 pandemic.”

