I recently narrated how the Great Reset was essentially a Great Purge against humanity. However, there remains one sine qua non for the Great Reset. This relates to the fate of national militaries and secret services worldwide.

As our global systems are continually undermined to facilitate the Great Reset, national security apparatuses stand in the way. Secret services with their insider knowledge may derail the globalist project while the rank and file of militaries may heed rising nationalist sentiments to overthrow their corrupt governments. How will the global oligarchy pre-empt this clear and present danger? One clue was indirectly provided by Prof Luc Montagnier, who won the 2008 Nobel Prize for medicine over his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

During a late-January anti-mandate rally in Italy, Montagnier reiterated the claim that all COVID-19 vaccines were toxic and that they would invariably cause a variety of medical catastrophes down the line. Three weeks later, Montagnier succumbed to a heart attack at the ripe old age of 89. But not before the following quote attributed to him went viral:

“Those who received the third dose should go to the laboratory and take an AIDS test. The result may surprise you. Then sue your government.”

Whether one was subjected to the mRNA or adenovirus-based vaccine, the cumulative effects on the body will be anything but sanguine. According to researchers who have been systematically purged from the public domain by Big Tech and the mainstream media, COVID-19 vaccines will eventually suppress and destroy the body’s natural immune system, leading to conditions that parallel the dreaded AIDS. There is even a term coined for this condition: Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome or VAIDS.

Now here is another bombshell: the Sars-cov-2 virus, which allegedly causes COVID-19, has not been isolated yet. It was not isolated when the “outbreak” began in Dec 2020; not when the vaccines were rolled out; and certainly not at the time of writing. Big Pharma relied on in silico modelling (computerized simulation) of an alleged virus – replete with laboratory-contrived HIV and malaria inserts – to push its vaccines on a dazed global population.

A few African leaders baulked at this absurdity. It was even alleged that the late Tanzanian president John Magufuli had instructed his secret services to dispatch samples from a goat, a papaya and a quail for testing at a WHO-run laboratory. All three sample groups tested positive for COVID-19!

If Montagnier and his fellow dissident experts are right on this issue, a vaccine-induced Great Die-Off may soon be on the cards. We are no longer hypothesizing about the deaths of 1-2 billion vaccinated people by 2030 but rather a mass culling approaching 95% of mankind. The Georgia Guidestones comes to my mind here. It advocates capping the global population at under 500 million “in perpetual balance with nature.” With the rapid evolution of technology since the Guidestones were erected in 1980, this figure can be revised downwards to a mere 250 million. (How this revised figure was approximated deserves a separate, dedicated commentary altogether.)

If this estimation sounds overly alarming, do check out the rising number of miscarriages, neurodegenerative maladies, cancers, cardiac problems, and shingles ad infinitum worldwide. Pfizer’s list of possible adverse effects from its vaccine now total nine pages and these only scratch the surface. Dr Shankara Chetty, a vocal South African medical expert, has persistently warned that COVID-19 vaccines were nothing but bioengineered “slow-death” poisons. All over the world, top-flight athletes, government officials and newscasters are dropping like flies – often on live TV. Children are getting heart attacks before the age of 10!

This “slow-death” will not go unnoticed by military personnel worldwide or by their respective intelligence services. Not when their own family members are eventually stricken. Big Tech and the media, along with their army of perversely designated “fact-checkers” may pin adverse reactions on climate change or some other poppycock. Insurance companies, however, may not honour death and disability claims from the vaccinated. It is simply beyond their capacity. Recently, a court in France reportedly ruled that deaths attributable to the vaccine were tantamount to acts of suicide. The ruling read:

“The side effects of the experimental vaccine are published and the deceased could not claim to have known nothing about it when he voluntarily took the vaccine. There is no law or mandate in France that compelled him to be vaccinated. Hence his death is essentially suicide.”

Good luck in seeking recourse from various national compensation funds that were established to deal with “extremely rare” side effects. Everyone who was “mandated” to take the vaccine had to sign a consent form. This effectively empowers insurance companies to pin any future medical conditions on the vaccine.

Conditions are therefore ripe for a global social upheaval of unprecedented proportions. This would have occurred with or without the “pandemic”—if only one was familiar with various studies that broadly foresaw events of this epoch.

Culling Global Militaries

The globalist oligarchy had definitely foreseen the perils ahead. A mass slow-death caused by bioengineered vaccines will inevitably invite retribution from the armed bastions of national sovereignty. Perhaps this was the reason why vaccines were first administered to military personnel worldwide.

As fears grow over the global ramifications of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, few take note that 99.3% of the Ukrainian army is at least double-vaccinated while the figure stands at 95% for its Russian adversaries. By contrast, only 34.9% of Ukrainians and 50.1% of Russians are fully-vaccinated (source: Our World in Data). Vaccination rates for other major militaries should be in the high 90s. And this war began just as governments worldwide were lifting their biosecurity mandates. Is this an uncanny coincidence where one crisis emerges just as another ebbs?

A slow death among military personnel will definitely pose a threat to their governments. There is no better way to rid them than by sparking a series of military conflicts worldwide, beginning in Ukraine. Directed energy weapons may also potentiate with graphene oxide that is present in all COVID-19 vaccines. So far, there are no reports of its usage in the Ukraine-Russia war. The Russian side, however, has suffered from an unexpectedly high number of casualties. Only time will tell.

The pre-positioned narratives are already in place. According to former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, there are 25-30 US-funded biolabs in Ukraine alone and an astonishing 300 worldwide – most of which experiment with lethal pathogens. This is in contravention of Article 1 of the UN Biological Weapons Convention. Government officials on both sides of the Atlantic are ostensibly worried that, in the chaos of war, some pathogens will leak out from a Ukrainian lab and thereby devastate the world.

In any case, a proliferation of military conflicts should be expected over the near future. The famous “two weeks to flatten the curve” mantra has predictably morphed into two years of snowballing totalitarianism. And it all began with an alleged virus that was supposed to herald a new Black Death.

As wars and rumours of wars swirl, pension systems worldwide will no longer be able to honour their obligations; supply chains will be irreparably disrupted; food and fuel inflations will dissipate disposable incomes; and hyperinflation will literally cripple societies. A global cyber-takedown of utilities (electricity, water and telecommunications) – which may be conveniently blamed on Russia – will only accelerate the Great Die-off. The disempowered class will be distracted by its immediate survival needs. The coming months and years will make the Great Depression and WWII appear like a walk in a derelict park.

There are no organized human entities left to roll back the multipronged evils besetting the world. I have gamed out various scenarios and there is no light at the end of the globalist tunnel. All that comes to my mind is St. Paul’s exhortation to his Philippian jailor: “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved, you and your household” (Acts 16:31). For it almost looks as if the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse have been unleashed onto the world.

Article cross-posted from Activist Post.

