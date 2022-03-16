Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s peace talk demands now “sound more realistic,” Axios reported. “Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,” Zelenskyy said during a televised address on Wednesday, Axios reported. “Any war ends with an agreement.” Ukrainian presidential aid Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the peace talk delegation, tweeted that “fundamental contradictions” remained with Russia, “but there is certainly room for compromise,” Axios reported . Talks are scheduled to continue Wednesday. “The work is difficult, and in the current situation the very fact that (the talks) are continuing is probably positive,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Reuters reported . He noted, however, that it was too early to determine if the talks would be successful. In a list of demands made on March 7, Russia said it would stop its invasion if Ukraine ceased all military action, altered its constitution to enshrine its neutrality from Western pacts and NATO, recognized Crimea as part of Russia and recognized its two separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. Please Support The Stream : Equipping Christians to Think Clearly About the Political, Economic, and Moral Issues of Our Day. Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine “must admit” that some countries do not want it […]

