A Russian bombing run destroyed a Ukrainian military base that was housing foreign fighters on Sunday. The International Peacekeeping and Security Center, located near the town of Novoyavorivsk, is just 12 miles from the Polish border and was thought to be housing hundreds of foreign fighters. A Reddit user who joined the legion through the “volunteersForUkraine” subreddit said the base was rendered useless by the bombing run. According to Ukrainian officials, at least 35 people were killed in the strike while 134 others were injured. The Russian government meanwhile claims to have killed close to 200 foreign fighters in a statement of their own. “The destruction of foreign mercenaries who arrived on the territory of Ukraine will continue,” a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry said in an online statement. The Ukrainian government has denied reports that foreign fighters were killed in the attack. “There are no casualties among foreign fighters. These are fakes propagated by the Russian government,” regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said in a press conference. Kozytskyy later claimed that 22 of 30 rockets fired at the base were intercepted by Ukrainian missile defense systems. Fighters on the ground have said that foreigners were among those killed in the […]

Read the whole story at nationalfile.com

