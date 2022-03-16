Criminals who are tried and convicted of a crime do not get released from jail while they appeal their case. That’s a general rule. But in a clear cut case of celebrity clout and Black privilege, hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett is going free on bond.

Yes, you read that correctly. According to The Post Millennial:

Jussie Smollett, who created a hate hoax and was later convicted for lying to police, which resulted in a massive waste of law enforcement resources and time, will be released from jail on bond. This comes as his attorneys seek to appeal his conviction.

The First District Court of Appeals has granted Smollett’s attorneys ask that he be released on bond pending the appeal, according to the AP. Smollett later said he was only in jail because he was black, telling TMZ that the sentence was evidence of systemic racism.

This is the most ridiculous news I’ve heard in a while, and I hear a lot of ridiculous news. The only racism that was involved in this case came from the defendant who intentionally attempted to start a race war to benefit himself. If he had been smarter and gotten away with it, there is a very good chance that people would have been hurt or even killed as a result of his claims that White men beat him in “MAGA country.”

But this isn’t just about his celebrity status or the fact that he’s Black. He has friends in high places, including the State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, the Obamas, and George Soros. Otherwise, there is no way he gets out of jail so easily.

The justice system is dead, replaced by a zombified version that takes Critical Race Theory unlawfully into account. A White man who committed the same crime would not be released today. But Jussie Smollett is free.

