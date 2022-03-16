Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Netflix announced on Wednesday that a Ukrainian television series starring the nation’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is available for streaming on its platform in the U.S.
The announcement came on the same morning Zelensky was scheduled to address the U.S. Congress via video in Washington, D.C.
“You asked and it’s back!” Netflix posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
“Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral,” it added. Netflix had previously included the series from 2017 to 2021.
The show ran for three seasons before Zelensky announced his run for president of Ukraine in 2019, using the name Servant of the People as the name of his political party.
The former actor, who is also known as the voice of Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian version of the film, has become well-known for his strong response to Russia’s invasion of his country.His renewed global popularity has led Eccho Rights, the group responsible for the licensing of “Servant of the People,” to launch new agreements to bring his past […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker