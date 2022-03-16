Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Netflix announced on Wednesday that a Ukrainian television series starring the nation’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is available for streaming on its platform in the U.S.

The announcement came on the same morning Zelensky was scheduled to address the U.S. Congress via video in Washington, D.C.

“You asked and it’s back!” Netflix posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral,” it added. Netflix had previously included the series from 2017 to 2021.

The show ran for three seasons before Zelensky announced his run for president of Ukraine in 2019, using the name Servant of the People as the name of his political party.

The former actor, who is also known as the voice of Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian version of the film, has become well-known for his strong response to Russia’s invasion of his country.His renewed global popularity has led Eccho Rights, the group responsible for the licensing of “Servant of the People,” to launch new agreements to bring his past […]