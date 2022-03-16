On March 3, only two days after former WI Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and Thomas More Lawyer Erick Kaardal testified before the WI Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, they appeared on a podcast with 100 Percent Fed Up’s Patty McMurray and the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft where they discussed the findings of Justice Gableman’s final report on potential voter fraud in the 2020 election. The 100 Percent Fed Up – Gateway Pundit podcast with Justice Gableman and Erick Kaardal can be seen here: TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE… Aaron Babbitt: ‘We Will Drag Our Bloody Stumps Across The Ground Before We Stop Fighting For Ashli’ 100 Percent Fed Up reports – Justice Gableman was hired by WI State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) to investigate the November 2020 election. Biden got nearly 21,000 more votes in Wisconsin, a state that Donald Trump won in 2016. As part of his testimony, Special Counsel Michael Gableman dropped a bombshell when he explained how, in Chapter 1 of their report, the CTCL’s (Center for Tech and Civic Life) “$8.8 million Zuckerberg planned grant” to Wisconsin’s top five Democratic stronghold cities (Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay) used in the November 2020 election “facially […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

