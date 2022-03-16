Tim Pool reported that the bomb squad is at his studio, where he records TimcastIRL, along with other properties that are part of the Tim Pool content universe. Pool said that the events will not be filmed due to security reasons, as recommended by police. He said on air, as they discussed the incident, that there was an actual reason that the bomb squad was deployed, and he was concerned that he might “hear the house shake.” “For security reasons we can’t reveal too many details,” Pool told The Post Millennial , “but I tweeted what’s happening to make sure there’s a record of threats against us for future reference.” These 2 Vegetables Legally Kill Your Belly Fat Overnight “It’s a difficult position to let people know what’s happening,” Pool continued, “because you don’t want to generate attention around these kinds of incidents, but if you don’t, it’s harder to be taken seriously when more serious things are happening.” Pool’s studio has been recently swatted six times, when an anonymous person or persons called local police and fire departments to report shootings, and once a fire, at the studio. “Someone called the police and said they shot and killed two people and […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

