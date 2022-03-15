Russia issued sanctions today against top current and former U.S. government officials, plus Hunter Biden. Yes, Hunter Biden.

MORE – Russia imposes sanctions on Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, and other US officials, in addition to Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken. pic.twitter.com/gVlKgDlzA5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 15, 2022

The list of people sanctioned by Russia include Anthony Blinken, Lloyd Austin, Mark Milley, Jake Sullivan, and Jen Psaki. Hillary Clinton even made the list.

It’s conspicuous that it’s only Democrats on the list. Is Russia trying to imply that they support Republicans? Adding Clinton and Hunter Biden to the list, people who are not officially in the United States government, seems to indicate they’re trying to gather support from Republicans. It’s a ludicrous move if that’s the case; sanctioning Democrats won’t endear them to anyone. What is the point of this play?

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn