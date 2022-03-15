A dead deer lying by a road Wyoming may not be seen as a technological hub on the leading edge of innovation, but the state has just introduced an app that may be the first of its kind. This winter, Wyoming rolled out an app that lets people claim the animal they just hit with their car so they can serve it for dinner.

Wyoming’s road and wildlife officials introduced the app as the state joined 30 others this past winter in allowing people to grab their dinners from the side of the road, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported that the app allows for people to claim “accidentally killed deer, elk, moose, wild bison or wild turkey after documenting the animal and reviewing the rules for collecting roadkill to eat.”

There are also rules motorists must follow to claim roadkill. Dead animals cannot be collected after dark, and the rules also don’t allow for people to claim roadkill along certain interstates, in construction zones, or in national parks. Also, people must collect the whole carcass of the dead animal and can keep the antlers and hide. The AP stated that roadkill “can’t be donated to anybody, including charities,” while […]