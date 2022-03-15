Project Veritas has released part of the hidden video of an FBI raid on one of their former journalists. They were looking for evidence of Ashley Biden’s journal, the one that claimed Joe Biden was extremely inappropriate with his young daughter, including showers.

Here is their press release:

Shocking footage published Tuesday afternoon shows the moment FBI agents raided the home of a Project Veritas journalist last November. In the video, the armed agents are heard shouting “let me see your hands!”

In addition to clutching their weapons, multiple agents are seen searching the home of the Project Veritas journalist, rummaging through the closets, bedroom and the kitchen.

The journalist can be heard multiple times on the footage, most audibly exclaiming “my hands are up,” as agents enter the home.

The raid and seizures were executed at the behest of the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s vow to respect press freedoms.

The Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press decried the raid on Project Veritas in court and through public statements, as has the ACLU.

[NEW YORK – Mar. 15, 2022] Project Veritas released never-before-seen footage of last November’s FBI raid on the home of one its journalists. The shocking footage shows the tense moments when several agents banged on the door screaming, “Open up!” Once the journalist opened the door, several FBI agents shouted, “Let me see your hands!”

Agents are seen on the footage clutching weapons and tossing belongings after a brief conversation with the journalist.

The raid stems from a Project Veritas decision to investigate a diary that belonged to then Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley.

The Department of Justice executed the tense raids despite Project Veritas’ decision not to publish the diary’s contents and to turn it over to authorities.

Back in November, the ALCU issued letters to the court saying the raid had “serious consequences for press freedom.” The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press issued a motion to unseal information pertaining to the Department of Justice’s unusual decision to carry out raids against journalists. The Society of Professional Journalists and the Committee to Protect Journalists also issued statements expressing concern for the “harmful precedent” set by the raids.

“What you have just seen is an effort by the government to intimidate and silence us as journalists…We will stand firm to vindicate our own First Amendment rights, fight for the rights of our fellow journalists, and all Americans. We cannot and will not be intimidated. Stay tuned, because we are just getting started,” said Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

About Project Veritas

James O’Keefe established Project Veritas in 2010 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work. Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society and to engage in litigation to: protect, defend and expand human and civil rights secured by law, specifically First Amendment rights including promoting the free exchange of ideas in a digital world; combat and defeat censorship of any ideology; promote truthful reporting; and defend freedom of speech and association issues including the right to anonymity. O’Keefe serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board so that he can continue to lead and teach his fellow journalists, as well as protect and nurture the Project Veritas culture.

Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues raised through its investigations. Donate today to support our mission.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker