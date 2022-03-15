There was a time before light became easier to produce in early American agrarian when Daylight Saving Time made sense. The utility of changing clocks twice a year has been long gone, but we’ve maintained it because changing it was a process.

That process has begun. According to Reuters:

The U.S. Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to make Daylight Savings Time permanent, a move supporters say would make winter afternoons brighter and end the twice changing of clocks.

The measure still needs approval from the U.S. House of Representatives and the backing of President Joe Biden. On Sunday, most of the United States resumed Daylight Savings Time, moving ahead one hour. The United States will resume standard time in November 2022.

Senator Marco Rubio said after input from airlines and broadcasters that supporters agreed that the change would not take place until November 2023.

One would be hard-pressed to find a single person who doesn’t agree with this. Those who do not agree don’t really have a case. They’re just being contrarian.

