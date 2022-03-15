Editor’s Commentary: These reports are unconfirmed with only a handful of small media outlets supporting the assertion that the nurse in the famous Zelensky hospital tour video died last month, plus Ukrainian MP Illia Kyva detailing the theory. But here’s the thing. If it’s true, it will NEVER be confirmed. Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Corporate media wouldn’t touch this story. It will always be a rumor, and while it could possibly be debunked, it almost certainly can never be proven.

Some will say this is just Russian disinformation. I’ve been accused of spreading their propaganda because I do not line up with worshiping Volodymyr Zelensky like so many on both sides of the political aisle. But I do not support Putin or this war, either. It’s all playing out like a perfect plan for ushering in The Great Reset, so I don’t trust the narrative from either side of the fence. I would strongly urge readers to question every story coming out of Ukraine — including this one — and use discernment before jumping to any conclusions. With that said, here’s the article from Free West Media…

Zelensky’s hospital visit is a fake – Ukrainian MP

The Ukrainian president’s latest video seemed to confirm rumours that he has most certainly fled the country.

In his first “public” appearance since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is said to have visited a hospital somewhere. Meanwhile, Ukrainian MP Ilya Kiva claimed that the video showing Zelensky in the hospital showed a nurse who is said to have died last month.

Was this staging of the hospital visit a fraud and was it recorded much earlier? Ilya Kiva is a member of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, said that a video released by Zelensky on Sunday showed a nurse at a hospital who is said to have died last month.

Military medic Inna Derusova, who allegedly passed away on February 26. Earlier, a video was posted on Zelensky’s Telegram channel, in which the clown visited Ukrainian soldiers in the hospital and presented them with awards. The location of the hospital was not disclosed. The soldiers being treated in hospital are said to have been injured in the fighting in the Kiev region.

“The video shows a nurse who is not alive but he pretends he is (Zelensky) brave and in Kiev,” Kiva wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the deputy, the military medic Inna Derusova died on February 26. To confirm this, Kiva has included a message said to have come from an acquaintance of the nurse. “The latest video only reinforces the doubts that Zelensky is in Kiev, instead of refuting them!” MP Kiva added.

The information provided by the Ukrainian MP could not be verified. In some articles there are references to the fact that the paramedic had been awarded a medal “for risking her life”. The way in which she can be seen walking next to the president in the video raises legitimate doubts about the authenticity or the date of the recording.

The death of the woman was confirmed by her relatives, according to ANNA News.

Zelensky’s “hospital visit” coincided with a horrendous bombing by Ukrainian forces of civilians in Donetsk. Patrick Lancaster, an independent reporter on the scene expressed his shock: “A residential neighbourhood was hit by a Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile. I have seen a lot of death here in the Donbass but today has come close to breaking me. Seeing a man screaming over his legless wife’s body; a person who appeared dead suddenly raising an arm, begging for help… the people of Donbass are in hell.”

The Ukrainian side claims that the missile was a Russian one. The Russian Armed Forces have not used Tochka-U missiles since 2008 and the last ones in storage were replaced in 2019.

Editor’s Final Note: As noted, none of this is confirmed and it seems unlikely anything that can verify it would ever find its way out of Ukraine. Question everything.

