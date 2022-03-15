Amy Harris/Invision/AP Black Lives Matter co-founder and “trained Marxist” Patrisse Cullors — who resigned from BLM amid controversy about her personal wealth — says she has visited hate crime hoaxer and disgraced actor Jussie Smollett in jail, where she found that he has been “sleeping on a restraint bed,” which she called “unacceptable.” Cullors is now urging the public to call the jail and demand that Smollett be freed.
“I’m in Chicago and was able to see Jussie today, and he’s strong, but what’s happening inside is just — it’s just unacceptable,” Cullors said in a recent video. “Today is the first day that he’s going to be able to get an actual bed. He’s been sleeping on a restraint bed.”
Watch Below: “They’ve also filed for him to be released — filed to the Appellate court,” the activist continued. “Hopefully we’ll learn by this week, no later than Wednesday, if he’ll get out. And, honestly, we just need folks to keep tagging ‘#FreeJussie,’ keep posting.”
“We need folks to call the jail and check up on him, but also say that you think he should be freed,” Cullors added. “And the last thing is, we need folks to challenge the […]
Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com
