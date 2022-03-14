Jackson River Pediatrics is located in Alleghany County, Virginia. Recently a patient took a photo of a sign posted at their office in Virginia. The sign reads: “Sports physicals are done primarily to make sure you are not at high risk for sudden cardiac death on the playing field. COVID vaccination affects your risk. In response to worldwide experience and vaccine adverse-event monitoring, we are adopting a more precautionary sports physical sign-off policy: If you have received doses of any COVID shot, we will not be able to clear you to compete in sports without performing lab work and possibly an echocardiogram to rule out potential heart damage. “ TRENDING: Tulsi Gabbard Calls Out Mitt Romney for Calling Her a “Treasonous Liar” and Destroys Him The Jackson River Pediatrics Facebook account is currently offline . They took down their Facebook page after this sign in their office went viral. PJ Media spoke to the owner of the Facebook photo. “I know that sometimes we put things like sports physicals off until the last minute,” said the poster, who spoke to PJ Media anonymously. “Part of my intentions of sharing the picture that I took Monday at our pediatrician’s office was to […]

