There was a time when I believed Joe Biden was the “Dumber” portion of the “Dumb and Dumber” pair in the White House. Kamala Harris may have failed the Bar Exam and she may have worked her way up the political ladder by playing the race and gender cards, but surely she is at least a little more intelligent than the dementia-ridden bumbling gaffe machine who sits in a fake Oval Office when he’s not in Delaware.

I may have been mistaken. Based on pretty much everything we’ve heard from Kamala Harris in recent months (and years, if anyone’s counting), she is legitimately unintelligent, especially as it pertains to domestic and foreign affairs. Considering domestic and foreign affairs encompass the entirety of their jobs, the incompetence of the undynamic duo reigns supreme.

The latest idiotic thing to leave Harris’ mouth came during a speech before the DNC. She said, “So I will say what I know we all say, and I will say over and over again: The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO Alliance.”

Kamala thinks Ukraine is part of NATO.

Just when you thought you knew how unqualified she is, she lowers the bar even further. pic.twitter.com/52XCAXwFv2 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 12, 2022

I’m sure I don’t need to tell my readers this since you are all the most intelligent readers in America, but Ukraine is not in NATO. In fact, their desire to be in NATO is one of the biggest reasons Vladimir Putin had Russia invade them in the first place.

The White House decided they don’t want her to seem as dumb as she really is, so they edited the official transcript to insinuate she simply misspoke. They added the word [and] between the words “people” and “in” so it now reads “stands firmly with the Ukrainian people [and] in defense of the NATO Alliance.”

Mistakes happen. We could nitpick every president and vice president who ever served in the White House for the occasional flub. But with Kamala Harris, is it too far fetched to think she meant what she said and really knows nothing about America’s affairs, foreign or domestic?

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn