John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repair shot owner that turned in Hunter Biden’s laptop to the FBI says he is being harassed by Big Tech and the IRS. It has gotten so bad that he has closed his shop and now faces bankruptcy.
In an interview with the New York Post , Mac Isaac also claims that he has been getting a lot of death threats as well.
The 45 year old computer repairman told the Post about several frightening experiences that occurred at his shop. John Paul Mac Isaac’s computer repair shop in Delaware “There were multiple situations where people came in and you could tell they were not there to have a computer fixed. And if there were not other people in the shop, I don’t know what would have happened. I was having vegetables, eggs, dog s–t thrown at the shop every morning,” he said.
Mac Isaac said that once the laptop contents were published in The New York Post in October 2020, his life became a living Hell.
Hunter Biden dropped the laptop off for repairs at Mac Isaac’s shop in April 2019, but never came back to get it. The laptop contained files showing countless shady business […]
Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
No Worries About Job If You Wanna Take Some Handsome Monthly VCF Income From Home On Your Computer or Phone Just Do Online Working Mwq Data Copy Paste Very Simple If You Wanna Apply Online Work
Just Follow This Link…..>>> http://simplepay24.blogspot.com