John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repair shot owner that turned in Hunter Biden’s laptop to the FBI says he is being harassed by Big Tech and the IRS. It has gotten so bad that he has closed his shop and now faces bankruptcy.

In an interview with the New York Post , Mac Isaac also claims that he has been getting a lot of death threats as well.

The 45 year old computer repairman told the Post about several frightening experiences that occurred at his shop. John Paul Mac Isaac’s computer repair shop in Delaware “There were multiple situations where people came in and you could tell they were not there to have a computer fixed. And if there were not other people in the shop, I don’t know what would have happened. I was having vegetables, eggs, dog s–t thrown at the shop every morning,” he said.

Mac Isaac said that once the laptop contents were published in The New York Post in October 2020, his life became a living Hell.

Hunter Biden dropped the laptop off for repairs at Mac Isaac’s shop in April 2019, but never came back to get it. The laptop contained files showing countless shady business […]