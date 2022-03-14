Credit: Asatur Yesayants/Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock Telsa and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight Monday on Twitter — and he’s serious. Click here to read Todd’s prophetic book on how the socialists plan to take over America. The American billionaire called for “single combat” against the former KGB officer with the stakes being Ukraine. He tagged the Kremlin’s official account. “Did you think this through?” one user asked. “I am absolutely serious,” Musk answered. Earlier in the day, Musk mocked woke Leftists in two separate tweets: The one is a meme that says, “Netflix waiting for the war to end to make a movie about a black ukraine guy that falls in love with a transgender russian soldier.” Fight back against wireless carriers who are censoring conservatives. Click here to get information about PATRIOT MOBILE – America’s only Christian Conservative wireless carrier! Caleb Parke is the managing editor for ToddStarnes.com. Follow him on GETTR , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and connect with him at calebparke.com .

Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn