A 21-year-old woman of Iranian descent hooked up with an American man on a dating website, and after luring him to a motel outside of Las Vegas and engaging in sexual activity, proceeded to stab him in the neck. Nika Nikoubin told police she stabbed the man as revenge for the American drone strike in 2020 that killed prominent Iranian General Qassem Suleimani. Suleimani was commander of the notorious Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards and was responsible for dozens of American soldiers’ deaths. 8NewsNow: Nikoubin and the victim met online on the dating website Plenty of Fish, Henderson police wrote in an arrest report. The duo then agreed to meet at Sunset Station on March 5, renting a room together. While in the room, the pair began engaging in sexual activity, when Nikoubin put a blindfold on the victim, police said. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several minutes later, the victim “felt a pain on the side of his neck.” I don’t think I would have turned off the lights when in the same room with this woman. After the stabbing, the victim pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to call 911, […]

