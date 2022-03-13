If you grew up in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, or 90s, you’re used to thinking the Russians are the bad guys. The news today is nothing new for you. One of the greatest commie haters of our time was also one of the greatest poets of our time , Ronald Reagan. Someone put together a few of his classic commie jokes for the enjoyment of YouTube. (h/t Not the Bee )
As you watch, keep in mind he is the same age here as Joe Biden is now . Give or take a few years. Also, Ronald Reagan’s message to Americans during that time was that of exceptionalism and being a shiny city on a hill. Biden’s message is to blame Russia for Biden being a bad president .
Two fellas in the Soviet Union were walking down the street. And one of them said, “Have we really achieved full Communism? Is this it? Is this now full Communism?”
And the other one said, “Hell no, things are going to get a lot worse.”
I heard one about a fellow who went to the KGB to report that he lost his parrot. The KGB asked him why he was bothering them. Why […]
Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Good Jobs For You If You Take Good And Handsome Monthly Asd Income No Need Working xs Skills Just Do Copy And Past Online Work And Take Income Very Easily
Follow This Link ……..>>> http://handsomeincome24.blogspot.com