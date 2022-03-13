If you grew up in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, or 90s, you’re used to thinking the Russians are the bad guys. The news today is nothing new for you. One of the greatest commie haters of our time was also one of the greatest poets of our time , Ronald Reagan. Someone put together a few of his classic commie jokes for the enjoyment of YouTube. (h/t Not the Bee )

As you watch, keep in mind he is the same age here as Joe Biden is now . Give or take a few years. Also, Ronald Reagan’s message to Americans during that time was that of exceptionalism and being a shiny city on a hill. Biden’s message is to blame Russia for Biden being a bad president .

Two fellas in the Soviet Union were walking down the street. And one of them said, “Have we really achieved full Communism? Is this it? Is this now full Communism?”

And the other one said, “Hell no, things are going to get a lot worse.”

I heard one about a fellow who went to the KGB to report that he lost his parrot. The KGB asked him why he was bothering them. Why […]