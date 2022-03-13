On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, warned that attempts to politicize or add additional justices to the nation’s high court could “compromise” the institution’s integrity. “You can cavalierly talk about packing or stacking the court. You can cavalierly talk about doing this or doing that. At some point the institution is going to be compromised,” Thomas said at a Utah event hosted by former Republican US Sen. Orrin Hatch’s foundation, according to the Associated Press . “By doing this, you continue to chip away at the respect of the institutions that the next generation is going to need if they’re going to have civil society,” he added. These 2 Vegetables Legally Kill Your Belly Fat Overnight Democrat leaders have called for expansions to the court in recent years to counteract the conservative justices placed on the bench during the Trump administration. According to the Associated Press , Democrat congressional members introduced a bill last year to expand the court by four justices, and President Joe Biden had convened a commission to study this expansion. Thomas continued on during his speech to take aim at cancel culture, saying that those growing up in […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker