The “New York Times Journalist” reported killed this morning was reportedly not working for the NYT at the time of his death. This individual was likely some sort of US Intel collector.
This morning it was reported that an NYT journalist was killed in Ukraine.
However, since then the NYT has denied that Brent Renaud was working for the NYT at the time of his death. It now appears that Renaud was some sort of Intel collector for the US.
The Times is now clear that Renaud was not working for the Times at the time of his death. Below is a video from a man next to Renaud's body speaking in Ukrainian saying that Renaud was killed by Russians.
Already there are some noticeable issues with Renaud’s death. He was shot in the back of the head, which indicates he might have been killed by friendly fire. Also, it doesn’t look like Renaud was wearying a Media Press Bulletproof Vest or a helmet. However, Renaud did appear to be wearing a military green fleece.
This […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
