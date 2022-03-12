The World Economic Forum Davos (WEF) has announced a freeze on all relations with Russia and President Vladimir Putin. Because of the Russian operation in Ukraine, they refuse to deal with “sanctioned individuals” and have frozen all Russia-related relations. WEF chief Klaus Schwab has yet to comment.
WEF spokeswoman Amanda Russo told Politico that the announcement was made in the wake of the round of sanctions by the US, EU, Canada and several other countries.
The WEF had quite good relations with Russia in the past. Putin was invited to the forum as a speaker a few times and at the virtual WEF meeting in 2021, at the height of the pandemic, Putin warned of an “all against all” war.
“The Corona pandemic has become a major challenge for humanity and has accelerated structural changes for which the preconditions were already in place,” the Russian head of state said in January 2021. “We have every reason to believe that tensions could escalate even further,” Putin continued.
When Schwab introduced Putin at the meeting, he called him an “essential voice in world affairs”. He thus repeated his 2009 statement that he could not think of a single problem that could be solved without Russia’s involvement.
But the elitist globalist fan club has since opted for “punishment” of Russia with mainly the banking sector, oil companies, Russian oligarchs, Putin himself and SWIFT (the international financial transfer system based in Belgium) in the cross-hairs.
SWIFT, by the way, is an important WEF partner. It is organised and member-owned as a cooperative, linking 11 000 banks, securities institutions and corporate clients in over 200 countries and regions and jointly defining standards. An ever-growing group of Western companies announced the termination of their business in Russia.
Russian athletes and artists have been personally sanctioned and excluded from the Western community while Russian composers and writers have been banned.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the WEF’s reputation has taken a massive hit. This, among other things, because of the highly controversial agenda described as the Great Reset and various pronouncements, including: “Welcome to 2030, I own nothing, have no privacy and life has never been better”.
Schwab, with his WEF lobbying organisation, has for many years been rolling out strategies to create a global world order under the dictates of a totalitarian world government enabled by advances in technology.
At the heart of his plans is the degradation of the free individual to a state-owned being, trained to obey and be grateful to the “system” via a reward/punishment system. Through the Young Global Leaders Forum, the WEF has succeeded in installing loyal Schwab disciples in the government floors of various countries.
Examples of this are the heads of government of Canada (Justin Trudeau) and of New Zealand (Jacinda Ardern), who have stepped forward as petty despots. To implement the new world order, global clan-like financial, economic and media structures have been built up as a measure of control over unsuspecting populations.
The World Economic Forum is very positive about the free Itsme app, where your medical file is in your bank app.
ING has developed this on behalf of the World Economic Forum, with the aim of implementing it worldwide.
Now you know…. pic.twitter.com/ySbdOQUjPI
— Joost Broekers (@JoostBroekers) March 11, 2022
Vaccine passports are the precursor to digital ID wallets.
This digital ID system gives unelected globalists,the richest of the rich the power to cut your access to funds,health care,travel, food or anything else whenever they please…. pic.twitter.com/MzbZfsbxjQ
— Joost Broekers (@JoostBroekers) March 11, 2022
Article cross-posted from Free West Media.
