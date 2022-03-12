Following the flurry of recent North Korean nuclear missile tests ( the rogue state has launched at least 9 ICBMs so far this year ), South Korea has reportedly detected signs that its neighbor to the north is rebuilding some of the nuclear test-site tunnels that collapsed back in 2018 (killing an undisclosed number of North Korean workers), as North Korea is believed to be paving the way for more ICBM tests, according to Reuters. North Korea symbolically destroyed the test site at Punggye-ri back in 2018. It destroyed the tunnels after a collapse late in the prior year likely rendered them unusable. The decision to blow up the tunnel was seen as part of a diplomatic rapproachment with the south. The confirmation from South Korea comes just days after private satellites picked up evidence of activity at the site, according to the BBC. Source: BBC But now that NK is rebuilding tunnels at the nuclear test site, it’s raising questions about whether the regime of Kim Jong Un plans to start testing the weapons again. North Korea hasn’t tested a nuclear weapon, or its longest range intercontinental ballistic missiles, since 2017. But it has said it could resume such testing […]

Read the whole story at www.zerohedge.com

