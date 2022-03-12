Notice: This article may contain commentary that reflects the author’s opinion.

One of the main ways that leftists attacked, and indeed still attack, Trump is with the claim that he and Putin were somehow colluding or otherwise working together.

Because Trump wasn’t needlessly provocative in his dealings with the Russian president, they claimed that he was on the side of Russia and attacked him mercilessly for it.

What they ignored, of course, is that Putin didn’t invade anywhere under Trump. It was under Bush that he invaded Georgia, under Obama that he took Crimea and intervened in Syria, and now under Biden that he sent troops to sweep through Ukraine.

Despite all that, the left and RINOs ridiculously claimed that Trump was in Putin’s pocket, and in so doing they needlessly stirred up conflict with Russia.

Well, HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher went off on that ridiculous assertion, saying:“ Watching the reactions to war in Ukraine these past few weeks, it’s become obvious that America in this age suffers acutely from a particular disease of the mind, which is: everything proves what we already believed, and everything goes back to the thing we already hate… So, naturally, Republicans blamed Ukraine on […]