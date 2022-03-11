Radical Neo-Marxist billionaire and globalist George Soros is singing the same tune as NeoCons, warmongers, and an uncomfortable number of Americans (26%) who support actions that will result in World War III. He’s doing it in a way that frames his argument as trying to stop such a war, and far too many on both sides of the political aisle are buying into it.

According to Alicia Powe at The Gateway Pundit:

A third world war will “destroy our civilization” unless Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are “removed from power” warns billionaire Democrat megadonor George Soros.

“After receiving a green light from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war in Ukraine in an effort to reclaim the old Russian empire,” Soros wrote in an op-ed published by Project Syndicate on Friday.

“But both leaders appear to have misjudged the situation, raising the prospect of a global catastrophe – unless they are removed from power,” he wrote.

Putin has “gone literally mad,” cautioned the chairman of Soros Fund Management and the Open Society Foundations.

“He has decided to punish Ukraine for standing up to him, and he appears to be acting without any constraint. He is throwing the entire Russian army into the battle and ignoring all the rules of war, not least by indiscriminately bombing the civilian population.”

The Pentagon has deployed at least 12,000 troops to NATO member nations to aid in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, despite Americans overwhelmingly opposing U.S. involvement.

Joe Biden is also reportedly gearing up to deploy US Border Patrol agents from their mission at the U.S.-Mexico border to send them overseas “to assist” those fleeing from Ukraine.

In addition to deploying troops, the Biden administration has sent $350 million in American taxpayer dollars to aid Ukraine, bringing “the total security assistance the United States has committed to Ukraine over the past year to more than $1 billion,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on February 26.

According to an Associated Press-NORC poll, just 26 percent of Americans want the U.S. to have a “major role” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while 72 percent said the U.S. should have a “minor role” or “no role” at all.

It’s understandable that many on the left would buy into the hype and call for war-causing actions. They are being pumped with rosy Ukrainian propaganda by corporate media. But conservatives should know better. Hopefully seeing the ultimate bad guy in Soros supporting such actions will make more of them think twice before getting in bed with warmongers.

The reality is this: Both sides are corrupt. There may be many Vladimir Putin supporters out there who see him as fighting the good fight, but he has demonstrated time and again that he’s only interested in helping himself. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky is a Soros-Schwab-Obama puppet who is complicit in antagonizing Russia into action.

If you back military action in Ukraine, you back the Soros plan. It’s that simple.

