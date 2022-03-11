Carolyn Kaster As the Stanford community, the women’s soccer world, and friends and family of Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer grapple with the inexplicable news of her self-inflicted death, the incident has coincidentally dragged into the light America’s next urgent public health crisis. Suicide — especially among young people — is poised to approach epidemic levels in post-pandemic America. Regardless of which data set is used, suicide rates are high on the list of causes of death in America. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), in 2019, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming over 47,500 lives. It was also the second leading cause of death of individuals between the ages of 10 and 34, and the fourth leading cause of death of Americans between the ages of 35 and 44. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “factors such as social isolation, economic decline, family stressors, new or worsening mental health symptoms, and disruptions to work and school associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have raised concerns about suicide risk in the United States.” From 1999 to 2020, nearly 840,000 lives were lost to suicide in the United […]

