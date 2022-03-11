The General Assembly of Virginia successfully passed a series of bills this week that would prohibit state and local election officials from accepting certain gifts and funding from private individuals or nongovernmental entities that would impact how elections are conducted within the Commonwealth. Passed by both the state’s House of Delegates and Senate, HB 205 (and its companion SB 80 ) would mandate that “The State Board, the Department, each local electoral board, and all offices of the general registrar shall not solicit, accept, use, or dispose of any money, grants, property, or services given by a private individual or nongovernmental entity for the purpose of funding voter education and outreach programs, voter registration programs, or any other expense incurred in the conduct of elections.” The operation of polling places and voter satellite offices in facilities supplied by private individuals or nongovernmental entities are exempt under the law, however. Del. Otto Wachsmann Jr., who introduced the measure in the House, told The Federalist he was “pleased” the legislation has successfully passed both chambers of the General Assembly, while emphasizing how “outside entities” will no longer be able “to influence how elections are run by the state.” “While nongovernmental groups are allowed to conduct […]

Read the whole story at thefederalist.com

